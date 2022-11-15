Mayor Vi Lyles on newly passed city bonds, CATS, and progress on the Racial Equity Initiative

While votes from the midterms are still being tallied in some parts of the country, at least one result was abundantly clear in Charlotte: all three city bonds passed with overwhelming support. Totaling $226 million, the city will borrow and spend the money on local transit, housing and neighborhood improvement.

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is recommending their new uptown bus station be built underground, but other options are still on the table.

And the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative is one year old this November. Its goals include reducing the digital divide and improving Johnson C. Smith University, among others, and has nearly reached its fundraising goal.

We sit down with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles for our monthly segment, Mike and the Mayor, to get the latest on those topics and more.

GUEST

Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte