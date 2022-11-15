© 2022 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Mayor Vi Lyles on newly passed city bonds, CATS, and progress on the Racial Equity Initiative

Published November 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST
Jeremy Mills
Host Mike Collins and Mayor Vi Lyles in-studio, 2019.

While votes from the midterms are still being tallied in some parts of the country, at least one result was abundantly clear in Charlotte: all three city bonds passed with overwhelming support. Totaling $226 million, the city will borrow and spend the money on local transit, housing and neighborhood improvement.

The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is recommending their new uptown bus station be built underground, but other options are still on the table.

And the Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative is one year old this November. Its goals include reducing the digital divide and improving Johnson C. Smith University, among others, and has nearly reached its fundraising goal.

We sit down with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles for our monthly segment, Mike and the Mayor, to get the latest on those topics and more.

GUEST

Vi Lyles, mayor of Charlotte

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins Politics
Jesse Steinmetz
Jesse Steinmetz is Producer of Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Before joining WFAE in 2019, he was an intern at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut and hosted a show at Eastern Connecticut State University.
