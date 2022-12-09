Local News Roundup: Moore County power substation attack; SCOTUS case out of North Carolina; light rail Silver Line update

Duke Energy customers in Moore County, North Carolina, who were without power for days due to a shooting of substation equipment, now have power after extensive repairs that took most of the week. We’ll recap what happened and what the governor had to say.

The U. S. Supreme Court heard a case that originated in North Carolina about the "independent state legislature theory," which would give state legislatures virtually unchecked authority when making rules for elections for Congress and the presidency.

The House Ethics Committee says departing U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina financially benefited from purchasing a cryptocurrency he was promoting. This violates conflict of interest rules and will cost Cawthorn $14,000.

And Charlotte City Council’s transportation committee voted this week to support a route for the Charlotte Silver Line light rail that skirts around the center of the city. We’ll talk about why this route was picked.

On the Charlotte Talks local news roundup, Mike Collins and our panel of reporters delve into these topics and more.

Guests: