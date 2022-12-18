Jon Meacham discusses new biography of Abraham Lincoln 'And There Was Light'

There are many biographies about Abraham Lincoln, and you might think that all of the details and perspectives on the life and political career of this American president have been told.

But Pulitzer Prize-winning author and historian Jon Meacham has managed to create a new look at the life of Lincoln that is fitting for our modern time.

Meacham tells the story of a president whose religious faith shaped his views on slavery in America and as a politician governing a deeply divided country.

Jon Meacham joins guest host Erik Spanberg from the Charlotte Business Journal to discuss "And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle," and we’ll find out why this look at a long-ago presidency is significant for us today.

That conversation, on the next Charlotte Talks.

