Michael Marsicano steps down as CEO of Foundation for the Carolinas after 23 years

After 23 years at the helm of Foundation for the Carolinas, CEO Michael Marsicano, 67, is retiring this week.

Under his leadership since 1999, the Foundation for the Carolinas has become one of the nation’s top community foundations, managing more than $4 billion and distributing money to nonprofits around the city, for causes such as upward mobility. economic opportunity, promotion of the arts and affordable housing.

We sit down with Marsicano to look back at his tenure, the causes the group has championed,what's next for him, and the future of philanthropy in Charlotte.

Guest: