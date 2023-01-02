© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Michael Marsicano steps down as CEO of Foundation for the Carolinas after 23 years

By Wendy Herkey
Published January 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST
Michael Marsicano came to Charlotte in 1989 to run the Arts & Science Council. He has been CEO of the Foundation for the Carolinas since 1999. He's a New York native with a bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. from Duke University.
Foundation for the Carolinas
/

After 23 years at the helm of Foundation for the Carolinas, CEO Michael Marsicano, 67, is retiring this week.

Under his leadership since 1999, the Foundation for the Carolinas has become one of the nation’s top community foundations, managing more than $4 billion and distributing money to nonprofits around the city, for causes such as upward mobility. economic opportunity, promotion of the arts and affordable housing.

We sit down with Marsicano to look back at his tenure, the causes the group has championed,what's next for him, and the future of philanthropy in Charlotte.

Guest:

  • Michael Marsicano, CEO of Foundation for the Carolinas
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
