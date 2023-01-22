© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Where we are in the COVID-19 pandemic and what 2023 might hold

By Gabe Altieri
Published January 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST
For the first time since the pandemic began, COVID-19 seemed to be on the back burner over the holiday season.

The virus did not dominate the headlines, and people were able to travel without a mask mandate for the first time in years. Politicians, including President Joe Biden, have discussed the pandemic as if it was a thing of the past.

Throughout it all, health officials have warned against coming subvariants. The subvariant with the highest prevalence is XBB.1.5, also known as kraken, an offshoot of omicron. It is circulating in dozens of countries and is prevalent in the United States.

Coming up on Charlotte Talks, Mike Collins and our panel of guests discuss the subvariant's impact on the Charlotte area, on Mecklenburg County and what the future holds for the COVID-19 pandemic.

GUESTS:

Apoorva Mandavilli, New York Times reporter focusing on science and global health

Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County health director

Katie Passaretti, enterprise chief epidemiologist at Atrium Health

