Murder trial of disbarred SC attorney Alex Murdaugh

The shocking news of a mother and son shot on their South Carolina property in 2021 was part of a string of bizarre events that have now captured worldwide attention, culminating in murder charges for family patriarch Alex Murdaugh.

The trial of Murdaugh, a once prominent attorney charged in the deaths of his wife and son, began last week.

But the story goes beyond the murders: other unexplained deaths, a deadly boat accident, fraud, an alleged fake suicide attempt, abuses of power and more.

The Murdaugh family has been covered in dozens of podcasts, documentaries and true crime TV shows.

Guest host Erik Spanburg sits down for a conversation with some of the people who have covered this family to discuss the many events leading up to the murder trial.

And Charlotte Talks host Mike Collins talks to podcast and radio host Matt Harris about the massive attention the Murtaugh family story is receiving worldwide.

GUESTS:

