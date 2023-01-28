© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Murder trial of disbarred SC attorney Alex Murdaugh

By Wendy Herkey
Published January 28, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST
Alex Murdaugh awaits the beginning of his bond hearing in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 19, 2021. Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife and son.
Lewis M. Levine
/
AP
Alex Murdaugh awaits the beginning of his bond hearing in Columbia, S.C., on Oct. 19, 2021. Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife and son.

The shocking news of a mother and son shot on their South Carolina property in 2021 was part of a string of bizarre events that have now captured worldwide attention, culminating in murder charges for family patriarch Alex Murdaugh.

The trial of Murdaugh, a once prominent attorney charged in the deaths of his wife and son, began last week.

But the story goes beyond the murders: other unexplained deaths, a deadly boat accident, fraud, an alleged fake suicide attempt, abuses of power and more.

The Murdaugh family has been covered in dozens of podcasts, documentaries and true crime TV shows.

Guest host Erik Spanburg sits down for a conversation with some of the people who have covered this family to discuss the many events leading up to the murder trial.

And Charlotte Talks host Mike Collins talks to podcast and radio host Matt Harris about the massive attention the Murtaugh family story is receiving worldwide.

GUESTS:

  • Bill Chappell, writer, reporter and editor, and a leader on NPR's flagship digital news team
  • Jocelyn Grzeszczak, reporter for the Charleston Post and Courier
  • James Lasdun, author of novels, a memoir, collections of poetry and books of short stories. Wrote a piece for the New Yorker magazine about the Murdaugh family.
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey