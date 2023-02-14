Mike and the Mayor: Vi Lyles discusses council term lengths, city budget, agenda priorities, new transit center and more

It’s our February conversation with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles. City Council has been busy since our last conversation, setting agenda items for the year,and working on their priorities.

This week, Charlotte City Council voted 6-4 to move toward lengthening council and mayoral terms from two years to four. We'll talk about the benefits and drawbacks and what the next steps in the process will be.

A new transit center is in the works, and with it, potential plans for an entertainment district in Charlotte. We’ll talk about the latest on plans for the transit center and the public-private partnership developing around the transit center to attract people year-round — and how naming rights for the new entertainment district could bring in millions of dollars.

Last week, City Council had its first budget workshop for the 2024 budget process, with more workshops on the schedule throughout the next several weeks.

The City Council also recently held its annual strategy meeting. City leaders made a list of the areas they want to prioritize — affordable housing, mobility and job creation topped the list. But council members differ on how to achieve success in these priorities, particularly as it relates to transit. And … will there be a property tax increase?

Also, Lyles was a guest of Rep. Alma Adams at last week’s State of the Union address. We’ll get her take.

Those topics and more when Mike Collins is joined by Mayor Vi Lyles, on the next Charlotte Talks.

