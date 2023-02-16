© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: NC House approves Medicaid expansion, CLT city council votes to extend terms, Nikki Haley announces 2024 bid

By Erin Keever
Published February 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST
Tim Moore facebook.jpeg
NC House Speaker Tim Moore/Facebook
/
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, R.-Cleveland, is seen in an undated file photo from his Facebook page.

On the Local News Roundup, Charlotte City Council revisits an old issue and decides — again — to vote yes on extending their terms from two to four years. Now the question becomes will you say no — again — or yes?

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who said she wouldn’t challenge her old boss if he ran again, is challenging her old boss in a run for president, calling for “generational change.”

In Raleigh, the House overwhelmingly approves a plan to expand Medicaid.

And you may see a CMS bond on the ballot in November with a whopping $3 billion price tag.

Our roundtable of reporters fills us in on those stories and more.

Guests

Ann Doss Helms, education reporter for WFAE

Ely Portillo, senior editor for news & planning at WFAE

Shamarria Morrison, education reporter for WCNC

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
See stories by Erin Keever