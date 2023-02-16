Local News Roundup: NC House approves Medicaid expansion, CLT city council votes to extend terms, Nikki Haley announces 2024 bid

On the Local News Roundup, Charlotte City Council revisits an old issue and decides — again — to vote yes on extending their terms from two to four years. Now the question becomes will you say no — again — or yes?

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who said she wouldn’t challenge her old boss if he ran again, is challenging her old boss in a run for president, calling for “generational change.”

In Raleigh, the House overwhelmingly approves a plan to expand Medicaid.

And you may see a CMS bond on the ballot in November with a whopping $3 billion price tag.

Our roundtable of reporters fills us in on those stories and more.

Guests

Ann Doss Helms, education reporter for WFAE

Ely Portillo, senior editor for news & planning at WFAE

Shamarria Morrison, education reporter for WCNC

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

