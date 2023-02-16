Local News Roundup: NC House approves Medicaid expansion, CLT city council votes to extend terms, Nikki Haley announces 2024 bid
On the Local News Roundup, Charlotte City Council revisits an old issue and decides — again — to vote yes on extending their terms from two to four years. Now the question becomes will you say no — again — or yes?
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who said she wouldn’t challenge her old boss if he ran again, is challenging her old boss in a run for president, calling for “generational change.”
In Raleigh, the House overwhelmingly approves a plan to expand Medicaid.
And you may see a CMS bond on the ballot in November with a whopping $3 billion price tag.
Our roundtable of reporters fills us in on those stories and more.
Guests
Ann Doss Helms, education reporter for WFAE
Ely Portillo, senior editor for news & planning at WFAE
Shamarria Morrison, education reporter for WCNC
Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal