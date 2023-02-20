The Catawba Riverkeeper on the health of the river, environmental concerns

The Catawba Riverkeeper has the job of watching over the Catawba-Wateree River Basin. That includes issuing an annual state of the river report.

The report gauges the health of the river basin, which covers 225 miles. That health has been a concern at times over the last couple of decades with the Catawba River falling on lists of endangered rivers in the United States.

This year's report focuses on target areas to improve the health of the river and hold off other environmental concerns. We speak with Brandon Jones, the Catawba Riverkeeper, about those efforts and the overall health of the river.

In addition, we’ll be joined by John Searby, the executive director of the Catawba Riverkeeper. He’ll explain some of the changes the organization is making to expand interest and improve the experience for the public.

GUESTS:

Brandon Jones, Catawba Riverkeeper

John Searby, executive director of the Catawba Riverkeeper