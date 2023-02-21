© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Mecklenburg County Commissioners provide update on revaluation, county priorities, budget and more

By Erin Keever
Published February 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST
dunlap jerrell cotham.jpg
Mecklenburg County
/
Mecklenburg County Commissioners (L to R) George Dunlap, Mark Jerrell, and Pat Cotham

After meeting regularly with Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, the time has come to catch up on what’s going on with the Mecklenburg County Commission.

It’s a busy time as they put the finishing touches on a 2024 budget that they hope will include money for expanding early childhood development, improving access to healthcare, reducing housing insecurity and pumping up workforce development.

They're also keeping an eye on the property revaluation process and deciding on how that might impact your property taxes.

Three Mecklenburg County Commissioners — Chair George Dunlap, at-large member Pat Cotham and District 4’s Mark Jerrell — will be here to talk about it all.

Guests

George Dunlap, chairman and District 3 representative, serving his eighth term on the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners

Pat Cotham, at-large representative, serving her sixth term on the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners

Mark Jerrell, District 4 representative, serving his third term on the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners

Erin Keever
Erin Keever is Senior Producer of WFAE's Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. She has been with the show since joining the station in 2006. She's a native Charlottean.
