ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Business and development update

By Wendy Herkey
Published February 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST
Cranes pepper the skyline in Charlotte, N.C., a sign of the region's strong economic growth.
Logan Cyrus for NPR
Cranes pepper the skyline in Charlotte, N.C., a sign of the region's strong economic growth.

Residential real estate is beginning to slow after a hot period last year.

Developers are beginning to slow in new construction for apartments in Charlotte. And there’s a slowdown in commercial real estate.

Still, projects are starting throughout the region, from Lake Norman, down into Rock Hill.

Plus, although unemployment in Charlotte is still low, there’s a lot of talk of recession. Are these slowdowns a reaction to that or signs that the recession is, in fact, on the way?

We hear from four of the area’s most connected business journalists. We’ll have an update on business and development in the Charlotte region from our panel to catch you up.

Guests:

  • Tony Mecia, editor of The Ledger
  • Elise Franco, staff writer who covers business and commercial real estate for the Charlotte Business Journal
  • Katie Peralta Soloff, editor for Axios Charlotte
  • Gordon Rago, growth and development journalist for The Charlotte Observer
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
