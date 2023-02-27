Business and development update

Residential real estate is beginning to slow after a hot period last year.

Developers are beginning to slow in new construction for apartments in Charlotte. And there’s a slowdown in commercial real estate.

Still, projects are starting throughout the region, from Lake Norman, down into Rock Hill.

Plus, although unemployment in Charlotte is still low, there’s a lot of talk of recession. Are these slowdowns a reaction to that or signs that the recession is, in fact, on the way?

We hear from four of the area’s most connected business journalists. We’ll have an update on business and development in the Charlotte region from our panel to catch you up.

Guests:

