Local News Roundup: Reaction after the death of Jerry Richardson; CMS asks for $3 billion bond referendum; CMPD cracks down on street takeovers; Alex Murdaugh trial

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup….

Carolina Panthers founder Jerry Richardson has died at the age of 86. We'll discuss the life of Richardson, including the highs and lows of the Panthers' organization.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are working to crack down on so-called street takeovers on Charlotte city streets. CMPD says two dozen of the takeovers took place in February, and the most recent was early Sunday outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame. We’ll talk about what they are and what police are doing to stop them.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board votes to ask the county commission for a $3 Billion school bond referendum this November. How likely is the commission to approve the referendum? We’ll discuss.

The city’s arts and culture officer released the “State of Culture” report, an assessment of the local arts community. We’ll discuss the findings and reaction to the report.

The Alex Murdaugh trial has gone into jury deliberation. We'll bring you the latest on the trial.

And a new update in the Shanquella Robinson death case this week and calls for “high-level diplomatic intervention.”

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

Guests:

Erik Spanberg , managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal

Hunter Saenz, WSOC-TV Reporter

Danielle Chemtob , investigative reporter with Axios Charlotte