Charlottean Sean O'Connell talks movies, his books and his work in Hollywood

Sean O’Connell has been a Charlotte Talks guest going back nearly to the origins of our program, participating on panels of local movie critics and providing listeners with reviews of movies while he was working with South Charlotte Weekly and WCNC.

In recent years, Sean O’Connell joins us periodically to offer his expertise on movies, but he’s undoubtedly branched out as managing editor of CinemaBlend, where he interviews Hollywood’s top stars and continues to review all the latest blockbusters.

O’Connell also has his own podcast, ReelBlend, and is the author of two bestsellers — “Release the Snyder Cut” about the fight to release the Zack Snyder version of the movie "Justice League," and his latest, “With Great Power” about the Spiderman Franchise.

We catch up with Charlottean Sean O’Connell about the places his passion for movies and moviemaking has taken him.

