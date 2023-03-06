Writers and cast from 'Come From Away' discuss true story behind Broadway show

The Broadway musical "Come From Away" opens this week in Charlotte.

The musical is based on events after the 9/11 attacks in Gander, a Newfoundland town where nearly 7000 passengers were diverted to the Gander International Airport.

The story portrays the experiences of the stranded passengers in the days after 9/11 and how they were welcomed by the residents of Gander. The multiple Tony-nominated production hit Broadway in 2017.

We’ll be joined by the married Canadian team who wrote the musical and two of the actors in this production in this Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

