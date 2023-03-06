© 2023 WFAE
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Writers and cast from 'Come From Away' discuss true story behind Broadway show

By Wendy Herkey
Published March 6, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST
come_from_away_0-2.jpg

The Broadway musical "Come From Away" opens this week in Charlotte.

The musical is based on events after the 9/11 attacks in Gander, a Newfoundland town where nearly 7000 passengers were diverted to the Gander International Airport.

The story portrays the experiences of the stranded passengers in the days after 9/11 and how they were welcomed by the residents of Gander. The multiple Tony-nominated production hit Broadway in 2017.

We’ll be joined by the married Canadian team who wrote the musical and two of the actors in this production in this Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

  • Irene Sankoff and David Hein: Book, Music, Lyrics for "Come From Away." Irene and David are a Canadian married writing team.
  • Christine Toy Johnson (Diane and others in "Come From Away")
  • James Kall (Nick and others in "Come From Away")
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
