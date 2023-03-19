Reporters from Axios Charlotte, WBTV discuss their investigation of transparency in Charlotte

Charlotte has a transparency issue. At least according to a recent joint investigation by Axios Charlotte and WBTV.

The organizations outline how records requests over the last few years have been unfulfilled in the Queen City, despitethe city having made improvements its website to make some requests easier.

There are various reasons for the problems. Among them is staffing. Employees who work to fulfill the requests have left, and some of those positions have not been replaced. The city also said there has been an influx of requests over the last five years. The result is hundreds of requests going unfulfilled or only partially fulfilled.

On Monday's Charlotte Talks, we’re joined by reporters Danielle Chemtob, of Axios Charlotte, and David Hodges, of WBTV, to discuss their reporting and what steps can be taken to improve this process.

GUESTS:

Danielle Chemtob, investigative reporter at Axios Charlotte

David Hodges, investigative reporter at WBTV