© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ct_podcast_logo_with_filled_talk_bubble.jpg
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Reporters from Axios Charlotte, WBTV discuss their investigation of transparency in Charlotte

By Gabe Altieri
Published March 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Charlotte Skyline
David Boraks
/
WFAE
Charlotte Skyline.

Charlotte has a transparency issue. At least according to a recent joint investigation by Axios Charlotte and WBTV.

The organizations outline how records requests over the last few years have been unfulfilled in the Queen City, despitethe city having made improvements its website to make some requests easier.

There are various reasons for the problems. Among them is staffing. Employees who work to fulfill the requests have left, and some of those positions have not been replaced. The city also said there has been an influx of requests over the last five years. The result is hundreds of requests going unfulfilled or only partially fulfilled.

On Monday's Charlotte Talks, we’re joined by reporters Danielle Chemtob, of Axios Charlotte, and David Hodges, of WBTV, to discuss their reporting and what steps can be taken to improve this process.

GUESTS:

Danielle Chemtob, investigative reporter at Axios Charlotte

David Hodges, investigative reporter at WBTV

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is a Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
See stories by Gabe Altieri