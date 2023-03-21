© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Mayor Vi Lyles discusses CATS' derailment revelation, transparency, arts funding, crime, council term lengths and more

By Wendy Herkey
Published March 21, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT
It's an edition of "Mike and the Mayor" on this edition of Charlotte Talks.

This month, Mike and Mayor Vi Lyles are set to talk about what’s happening at CATS after reports of a train car derailment last year that officials just recently learned about. They'll also discuss the Mecklenburg County Property revaluation, and what that will mean for you, when it comes to our tax rate.

And they'll cover term lengths, arts and science funding, the recent uptick in violent crime in the city and much more.

