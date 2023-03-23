Local News Roundup: MTC will investigate CATS; Mecklenburg revaluations explained; Parks Helms, Dale Halton remembered

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup ...

The Metropolitan Transit Commission voted unanimously Wednesday night to hire a consultant to investigate the May 2022 Lynx Blue Line light-rail derailment, as well as the lack of transparency from the transit system in the months after the accident. Mecklenburg Commissioner Leigh Altman, an MTC member, pushed for the investigation. In addition, Mayor Vi Lyles said that the city is committed to “openness and transparency.”

The town of Huntersville votes down plans to build a 100-foot-tall office building and parking deck in Birkdale Village after area residents heavily campaigned against the proposal.

Meanwhile, Charlotte City Council approves a rezoning proposal in SouthPark that will remake 50-year-old condos into a mixed-use development.

It’s the first week of spring, and our area officially had no snow for the winter.

And former Mecklenburg County Commissioner Parks Helms died this week at age 87. We’ll have a remembrance.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into these stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

