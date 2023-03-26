© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Mecklenburg County's property revaluation explained

By Wendy Herkey
Published March 26, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT
Residents and business owners in Mecklenburg County have had over a week to learn how their properties have changed in value over the past four years. Earlier this month, Mecklenburg County released the results of the first countywide revaluation since 2019.

For the most part, properties across the county have increased by quite a bit. But what does the value increase mean for you?

Mecklenburg County’s Assessor Ken Joyner, County Commission Chair George Dunlap, and Assistant County Manager Michael Bryant join Mike Collins on Charlotte Talks to explain about how these new values came about, how and why the county revaluation was done, and what the value increase could mean for your tax bill.

