ESPN's Ryan McGee on his career in sports, his new book, and what makes minor league baseball special

Spring is in the air and for many that means it is time to head to the diamond for another baseball season.

Across the country, including here in North Carolina, minor league baseball parks will be home to players hoping for a chance at the big leagues and young employees hoping this is the start of a career in sports.

The latter was the case for Ryan McGee in 1994. Before he became a reporter for ESPN, McGee was doing whatever he could to break into the business. That’s when he got a job with the Asheville Tourists and a taste for the hectic, joyous and romantic life of working in America’s pastime. McGee details that experience in his new book “Welcome to the Circus of Baseball: A Story of the Perfect Summer at the Perfect Ballpark at the Perfect Time.”

On this Charlotte Talks, McGee joins guest host Erik Spanberg to discuss that summer, what’s special about baseball, and how it prepared him for his life in sports.

GUESTS:

Ryan McGee, senior writer for ESPN, co-host of Marty & McGee on ESPN radio and the SEC network, and author of “Welcome to the Circus of Baseball: A Story of the Perfect Summer at the Perfect Ballpark at the Perfect Time"