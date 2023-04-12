Charlotte City Council members discuss CATS, the budget and more

On the next Charlotte Talks, Mike Collins is joined by the chairs of Charlotte City Council committees.

CATS has dominated the news in Charlotte in recent months. The council has voted to spend millions to fix the light rail after a derailment nearly a year ago. Charlotte leaders, as well as interim CATS CEO Brent Cagle, were left in the dark on the derailment. What can the council do to make sure such communication issues don’t happen again? Does the funding finally put this issue to rest?

Meanwhile, the city is moving forward with another housing project. It has purchased two motels in the Hidden Valley neighborhood. Each will be torn down and replaced with affordable housing. We will go into detail on the project and hear why some council members are against it.

Elsewhere, the city is just weeks away from announcing its proposed budget for next year. We discuss what the final weeks of negotiations look like.

That and more, next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Council member Victoria Watlington, chair of the Housing, Safety and Community Committee

Council member Dimple Ajmera, chair of the Budget, Governance and Intergovernmental Relations Committee

Council member Malcolm Graham, chair of the Jobs and Economic Development Committee

Council member Ed Driggs, chair of the Transportation, Planning and Development Committee