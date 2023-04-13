Local News Roundup: Latest on CATS; Mecklenburg County Commissioners concerned about meeting community needs; No charges in Shanquella Robinson case

The Charlotte City Council votes to spend $30 million to fix the light rail vehicles, which are all at risk of derailing. Council also votes to buy a motel in the Sugar Creek area with the goal of reducing violent crime in the area.

The private management company that operates Charlotte's bus system says that it may have to cut service because not enough drivers are showing up to work.

Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County budget workshop brought forth concerns from commissioners about meeting the community’s needs, but County Manager Dena Diorio said the budget plans reflect what the county can afford.

Federal authorities say no charges will be filed in the death of Shanquella Robinson, who died while on vacation in Mexico in 2022.

And Cornelius police held a gathering on Madalina Cojocari’s 12th birthday this week. The Cornelius PD and Charlotte FBI are still looking for leads in the search for the missing Cornelius middle schooler.

Our roundtable of reporters delves into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

