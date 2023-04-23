A look at education issues as schools dominate headlines in Charlotte and across the state

As the school year winds down, education topics are dominating the headlines locally and across the state.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District is moving closer to finding a new superintendent. The board of education is reviewing candidates and hope to have finalists soon. However, CMS is not releasing the names of candidates, and the public will not know who is considered until the process is over. We discuss why and what the district is looking for to make sure this superintendent sticks around.

Meanwhile, Gaston County Schools also need a new superintendent. W. Jeffrey Booker is leaving at the end of the year. This comes amid payroll frustrations that have lasted more than a year and have resulted in some employees not getting paid on time.

Elsewhere, a new report shows North Carolina students are beginning to recover after poor pandemic test scores. State lawmakers are also moving forward with legislation that limits what teams transgender athletes can play on, and newly-minted Republican Tricia Cotham is part of a group introducing legislation on charter schools and vouchers.

That and more on Monday's Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Shamarria Morrison, WCNC reporter

Laura Leslie, capitol bureau chief at WRAL