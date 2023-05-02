City Manager Marcus Jones and Mayor Vi Lyles talk budget, CATS and Eastland Yards

Coming up on the next Charlotte Talks ...

Once a month, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles joins us. She returns this month along with City Manager Marcus Jones.

We'll discuss the newly proposed Charlotte city budget, and we'll also get Marcus Jones' take on the problems at CATS. In addition to operational challenges, concerns have been raised about accountability and transparency.

We’ll discuss committee meetings held this week, get the latest on Eastland Mall redevelopment and much more.

