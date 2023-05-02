© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

City Manager Marcus Jones and Mayor Vi Lyles talk budget, CATS and Eastland Yards

By Wendy Herkey
Published May 2, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT
Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones and Mayor Vi Lyles join Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.
Zuri Berry
/
WFAE
Coming up on the next Charlotte Talks ...

Once a month, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles joins us. She returns this month along with City Manager Marcus Jones.

We'll discuss the newly proposed Charlotte city budget, and we'll also get Marcus Jones' take on the problems at CATS. In addition to operational challenges, concerns have been raised about accountability and transparency.

We’ll discuss committee meetings held this week, get the latest on Eastland Mall redevelopment and much more.

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
