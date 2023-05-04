Local News Roundup: City budget is revenue neutral; Updates on Eastland Yards and CATS; NCGA 12-week abortion ban; Hotel and food tax extension possibility

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup...

The NC GOP pushes through a bill that will ban abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. The current state law is 20 weeks. We’ll talk about what it all means and where the bill stands.

City Manager Marcus Jones presented the city’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year, which would be a revenue neutral budget including raises for city employees and expansions for CATS. We go through the numbers, and also discuss some of the council’s committee updates this week including plans for Eastland Yards.

Local tourism and city leaders are working to extend hotel and food taxes, but are keeping taxpayers in the dark. We’ll talk about the tax extensions in a new house bill in Raleigh and what it’d mean for taxpayers.

American Airlines pilots picketed at airports around the country, including Charlotte Douglas International airport on Monday over contract negotiations. We’ll fill you in.

AND… Braxton Winston throws his hat into the ring for North Carolina’s next commissioner of labor, and will not seek another term on City Council. We’ll have the latest.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

