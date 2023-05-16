The STOCK Act and the effort to stop insider trading in Congress

On the next Charlotte Talks ...

Earlier this month, news broke that Republican Rep. Dan Bishop from North Carolina violated the STOCK (Stop Trading On Congressional Knowledge) Act by failing to disclose the purchase of millions in U.S. Treasury notes. But he’s just the latest lawmaker in violation.

The STOCK Act is an Obama-era law aimed at combating insider trading by members of Congress, who are often in possession of information that the rest of us don’t have.

An investigative report found that dozens of members of Congress are in violation of a law that requires lawmakers file a report within 45 days of when they buy or sell stock.

We’ll talk more about what the STOCK Act is, why it was enacted and why so many politicians seem to be getting away without following it — and about new legislation in process that may go even further than the STOCK Act, when Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

