Local News Roundup: County Budget would raise taxes; NC legislature overrides Governor's veto to pass abortion restriction; CMS Superintendent to be named Friday

The Republican–led North Carolina legislature voted along party lines to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of new abortion restrictions. The override happened just days after Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed new abortion restrictions.

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio presented the county’s budget for the next fiscal year on Thursday. The proposed budget includes a tax increase. We'll give you the details.

At long last, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools may have a new superintendent by the end of the week. We'll talk about what we know now.

And…. Charlotte ranks high in US News and World Report’s Best Places to Live list. We’ll find out where we landed on the list and why.

