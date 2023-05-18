© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: County Budget would raise taxes; NC legislature overrides Governor's veto to pass abortion restriction; CMS Superintendent to be named Friday

By Wendy Herkey
Published May 18, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT
Dena Diorio

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup...

The Republican–led North Carolina legislature voted along party lines to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of new abortion restrictions. The override happened just days after Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed new abortion restrictions.

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio presented the county’s budget for the next fiscal year on Thursday. The proposed budget includes a tax increase. We'll give you the details.

At long last, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools may have a new superintendent by the end of the week. We'll talk about what we know now.

And…. Charlotte ranks high in US News and World Report’s Best Places to Live list. We’ll find out where we landed on the list and why.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

GUESTS:

Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal
Hunter Saenz, WSOC-TV reporter
Shamarria Morrison, WCNC reporter
Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
