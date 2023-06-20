Charlotte observes National Pollinators Week

Pollinators are endangered and that means we are, too. Without these insects, we don’t eat and that is why during this National Pollinators Week, Charlotte is getting involved.

City arborists, entomologists and gardeners are uniting to educate people in the region about the importance of preserving pollinator-friendly spaces and protecting endangered species.

Charlotte’s landscape management division has been creating pollinator-friendly habitats in the city. Several organizations have converged on many projects in an effort to make Charlotte a pollinator-friendly city, and we’ll meet some of the people behind that effort.

GUESTS:

