Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte observes National Pollinators Week

By Wendy Herkey
Published June 20, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT
A bee.
Pollinators are endangered and that means we are, too. Without these insects, we don’t eat and that is why during this National Pollinators Week, Charlotte is getting involved.

City arborists, entomologists and gardeners are uniting to educate people in the region about the importance of preserving pollinator-friendly spaces and protecting endangered species.

Charlotte’s landscape management division has been creating pollinator-friendly habitats in the city. Several organizations have converged on many projects in an effort to make Charlotte a pollinator-friendly city, and we’ll meet some of the people behind that effort.

GUESTS:

  • Laurie Reid Dukes, Charlotte city arborist
  • Jonathan Hill, executive director, Keep Charlotte Beautiful
  • Linda Nelson, founder and president of Wild Ones Charlotte Piedmont Chapter
  • Donna Bolls, Charlotte Wildlife Steward, local chapter of the Wildlife Federation
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
