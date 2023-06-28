© 2023 WFAE
Fractured: A public conversation

By Sarah Delia
Published June 28, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT
Fractured series logo

For the last year, WFAE, with support from PBS’ FRONTLINE, has been investigating North Carolina’s mental health system with a focus on the incarcerated. The result was an investigative series, led by WFAE’s Dana Miller Ervin, called "Fractured."

We found that more than half of the state’s jail inmates incapable to proceed to trial due to mental illness wait more than 300 days for a state psychiatric hospital bed — but the vast majority of that population never get a bed. Charges are often dismissed because their stays in jail would be longer than the maximum sentence. They are released, often only to return to jail on similar charges.

We dove into WFAE’s findings during a special event held earlier this week.

GUESTS:

Dana Miller Ervin, reporter for WFAE and lead reporter for "Fractured"

Kody Kinsley, state Department of Health and Human Services secretary

Spencer Merriweather, Mecklenburg County district attorney

Richard Wells, Guilford County assistant public defender

Sarah Delia
