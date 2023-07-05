© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole tells of beginnings in the Charlotte region

By Wendy Herkey
Published July 5, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT
The Savannah Bananas huddle on the field at Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia, before playing a team of retired Major League Baseball players on March 11, 2023.

Charlotte Talks is going bananas — that is, the Savannah Bananas.

We’ll meet the founder of the Bananas, Jesse Cole, also known as “the man in the yellow tux.”

The Savannah Bananas have exploded onto the scene and are a worldwide sensation on social media.

They’re on a summer-long, nationwide tour that will make a stop in Kannapolis on July 11-12.

But, for Jesse Cole, the road to fame — and love of the game — began years ago in Gastonia.

He shares the origin story of the Savannah Bananas, their humble beginnings, the team's “fans first” mentality, and reimagining baseball as entertainment as well as sport.

Guests:

  • Jesse Cole, founder and owner of the Savannah Bananas
  • Scotty Brown, president of the Kannapolis Cannonballers
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
