Why NC has a 'weak' governor and what that means for our politics

It’s not a great time to be North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. The Democrat has spent much of the legislative session vetoing bills passed by the Republican-led legislature.

However, his efforts have mostly been for naught. With a GOP supermajority, Cooper's vetoes have been, or are likely to be, overridden.

Even before this year, Cooper was not shy about using his veto. He has used it more than all other governors in state history combined. Part of that is because the governor did not have that power in North Carolina until 1996.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we examine the history of the veto in North Carolina, why the state has a "weak" governor form of government, and what it means that Cooper has used his veto so often.

GUESTS:

Colin Campbell, capitol bureau chief at WUNC

Chris Cooper, professor of political science and public affairs and director of the Public Policy Institute at Western Carolina University

Michael Hill, former research supervisor for the North Carolina Office of Archives and History and coordinator of the State Highway Historical Marker Program