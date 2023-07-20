Local News Roundup: Elyse Dashew will not seek another term as CMS Board Chair; City Council rejects zoning petitions in a rare move; LYNX Blue Line repair price tag doubles

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup….

The Charlotte Area Transit System’s new price tag for repairs to the LYNX Blue Line is nearly $60 million. That’s almost double the original estimated cost discussed this spring. In addition, that work will take longer. We’ll discuss.

Mayor Vi Lyles cast a rare tiebreaking vote Monday night at City Council. After a testy discussion and several deadlocks, City Council ultimately voted down several rezoning petitions — a rare occurrence.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools board chair Elyse Dashew announced this week she won’t seek a third term. We’ll share the details.

Newly-unsealed documents suggest that the missing Cornelius child Madalina Cojocari could be a trafficking victim. We’ll have the latest.

And although we don’t hear much about cases these days, COVID-19 is still with us. Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week that he’s tested positive and would be working from home.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

