Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

'Living in Charlotte': The fun side of the Queen City

By Sarah Delia
Published August 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT
Charlotte’s got a lot to offer, and so does the surrounding area. If you’re looking for places to explore as a newcomer, where should you go for the North Carolina experience? And speaking of exploring, the culinary arts have exploded in our area. Where are the best places to grab a bite if you are new in town, have guests, or just want to try something completely different?

Writer and longtime North Carolina journalist Jeremy Markovich takes us off the beaten path with insights from his "North Carolina Rabbit Hole" newsletter. Food writer and creator of the "Unpretentious Palate," Kristen Wile, lets us in on the latest in food news and where to go in the Charlotte area. Your taste buds will thank you later.

GUESTS:

Jeremy Markovich, writer, producer, podcaster and longtime journalist based in North Carolina. He's also the creator of the "North Carolina Rabbit Hole" newsletter.

Kristen Wile, editor and founder of the "Unpretentious Palate."

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
