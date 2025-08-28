Local News Roundup: Crime headlines, Charlotte City Council; Another year underway at CMS; Thielen traded from Panthers

Crime is in the spotlight after several incidents uptown and on public transit, including the weekend stabbing death of a 23-year-old Ukrainian woman. Charlotte City Council member Dimple Ajmeera said it’s important to get crime under control, especially as voters get ready to vote on the multibillion-dollar transit plan. She doesn’t want fear to drive them away.

Meanwhile, Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools returned to school this week for the new year. Officials reported a generally smooth start, though there were two arrests after parents tried to bring weapons onto a campus. We explore the outlook for 2025-26 at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The North Carolina legislature has opened a brief session, but lawmakers won’t hold votes and have not agreed on a budget. After the general assembly adjourned in July, lawmakers scheduled quick sessions each month for the rest of the year. Meanwhile, the House and Senate chambers were both empty at times this week as legislators were told they didn’t need to make the trip to Raleigh.

Finally, as the season approaches, the Panthers' final roster is set. One person who won’t be on it is two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen. The wide receiver was traded back to his former team in Minnesota this week. We discuss the trade and the rest of the roster next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Mary C. Curtis, columnist for Rollcall and host of the Rollcall podcast "Equal Time”

James Farrell, education reporter for WFAE

Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News

Erik Spanberg, managing editor at the Charlotte Business Journal