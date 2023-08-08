In North Carolina, marijuana is still illegal, but cannabis is not

North Carolina is one of the most restrictive states in the country when it comes to marijuana.

There’s currently a bill in the legislature to legalize marijuana, but it’s not likely to pass this year.

However, that doesn’t stop dispensaries around the state — including several in Charlotte — from operating legally. The stores offer hemp-based products, hemp flowers, pre-rolled joints and even gummies. The products have some of the same effects as marijuana but fall into the legal federal regulations.

So, how is this legal?

And if it is, why is North Carolina holding back on its legislation?

We’ll discuss the policy, the science and more.

