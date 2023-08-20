© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

It's back to school time — are parents and students ready? Are the schools?

By Sarah Delia
Published August 19, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT
Flickr/woodleywonderworks

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for parents — back-to-school season. And there’s a lot waiting for students and parents when kids head back to the classroom — teacher and bus driver shortages along with the fact that the General Assembly still hasn’t passed a budget which has a direct impact on education spending.

Teachers within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will attempt to crack down on cellphone use in the classroom — a problem that has only gotten worse since students returned to the physical classroom post-pandemic. Speaking of the pandemic, COVID-19 numbers are on the rise, and health officials say to expect virus transmissions to continue to tick up. Teachers also face an ongoing battle against absenteeism, which has become a nationwide issue.

And in response to the recent rise in school violence, North Carolina lawmakers passed a bill requiring all schools to have threat assessment teams in place by 2024. Plus, the Republicans in the North Carolina House overrode Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the "Parents Bill of Rights."

The challenges facing teachers, parents, students — and the relatively new CMS superintendent, on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter
Diego Barahona, editor for La Noticia
Shamarria Morrison, WCNC reporter
Liz Schlemmer, education reporter for WUNC

Sarah Delia
