Charlotte journalist and documentarian Steve Crump remembered

WBTV’s Steve Crump passed away last week. Steve reported on Charlotte for more than three decades and produced a series of documentaries on the civil rights movement in which he spoke with key players in that historic effort. That was his passion. The last time he was on "Charlotte Talks" in June, we spoke about his latest documentary that featured Ambassador Andrew Young. We revisit that conversation.

Andrew Young may not be a name as immediately recognizable as that of Martin Luther King Jr. or some others from the civil rights movement, but his contributions to that movement and to his country are significant.

Young worked alongside King until his assassination. Young then went on to be a U.S. congressman from Georgia (the first African American to do so since Reconstruction), a U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and mayor of Atlanta, where he led the campaign to bring the Olympics to Atlanta in 1996.

Two recent biographical looks at the life of Andrew Young chronicle his many roles and the lessons he’s learned along the way — including one epiphany while climbing Kings Mountain that arguably shaped the rest of his life.

We’re joined by creators of a new documentary and a book about Young, both of whom have North Carolina roots.

GUESTS:

Steve Crump, WBTV reporter and documentarian, producer and host of a new documentary about Andrew Young.

Ernie Suggs, author of "The Many Lives of Andrew Young"; a graduate of NCCU, who worked for the Durham Herald-Sun in the '90s.

This show first aired June 13, 2023.