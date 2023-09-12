© 2023 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Mike and the Mayors: Rock Hill and Fort Mill mayors talk York County and SC growth, and more

By Wendy Herkey
Published September 12, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT

Mike Collins and Charlotte Talks continue our summer series where we’re taking a trip through the region to check in with the mayors of surrounding areas to hear the latest on development, events and the health of their downtowns.

All summer long, more than a dozen area mayors have shared how they fit into the greater Charlotte region and how they work with other area towns.

As summer wanes, the finale of our series includes a visit to South Carolina. We head just south of Charlotte, to York County and the cities of Rock Hill and Fort Mill. Still part of the Charlotte region, these cities have their own identities. Although there are many of the same concerns as the towns we’ve visited in North Carolina, being across the state line brings different challenges and opportunities.

Continued growth versus lack of infrastructure improvements, such as roads, is a challenge in cities and towns around the nation — and that is certainly the case in Rock Hill and Fort Mill.

Join us for our final "Mike and the Mayors" conversation for the summer, when Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

  • John Gettys, mayor of Rock Hill
  • Guynn Savage, mayor of Fort Mill
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Stay Connected
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
See stories by Wendy Herkey