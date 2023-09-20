© 2023 WFAE
Is your garden ready for fall? Even as temperatures cool, there's still plenty to do

By Sarah Delia
Published September 20, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT
Saturday marks the beginning of autumn, and soon to follow will be the changing of the leaves and a crispness in the morning. Gardening might not be the first thing that comes to mind when we talk about fall, but it’s actually a pretty important season for the longevity of your home garden.

What gardeners do now and into the winter to prepare their soil and seeds could have an important impact on their gardens come spring time. Plus, you can plant and grow certain vegetables and ornamental plants in these colder months.

On the next Charlotte Talks, we discuss how to prepare your garden, bulbs, seeds and more, during the coming season.

GUESTS:

David Blackley, owner of Renfrow Hardware and General Merchandise in Matthews.
Paula Gross, former associate director of the UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens and author of "The Southeast Native Plant Primer: 225 Plants for an Earth-Friendly Garden." She has also written for Fine Gardening online.
Sam Humphrey, horticulture extension agent with Mecklenburg County.

Sarah Delia
Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
