What makes a bad meeting and how to fix it

Meetings are a staple of the American workplace.

They’re also a part of working life that most workers dread. This is mostly because of the number of meetings that have become a part of the typical American workweek and the amount of wasted time.

This state of affairs seems to have gotten worse since the pandemic. So what to do?

Steven Rogelberg, at UNC Charlotte, has devoted himself to studying what makes meetings work well — and what doesn’t. And he’s sharing his knowledge.

He’s written and spoken widely about meeting efficiency. He’ll join us to share the latest on making your time in the workplace more efficient — and what makes for a GOOD meeting, when Charlotte Talks.

GUEST:

Dr. Steven Rogelberg, chancellor’s professor and professor of management and psychology, UNC Charlotte

