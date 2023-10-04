© 2023 WFAE
Harvard professors warn the fragility of America's democracy lies within our Constitution

By Sarah Delia
Published October 4, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT
In their new book, “Tyranny of the Minority,” Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt argue part of the problem our democracy is facing is a rise in anti-democratic extremists among party ranks. They also say the issue lies within the American Constitution.
In their new book, “Tyranny of the Minority,” Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt argue part of the problem our democracy is facing is a rise in anti-democratic extremists among party ranks. They also say the issue lies within the U.S. Constitution.

Two Harvard government professors have a warning for Americans — they say our democracy is in a vulnerable, uncertain place that could have dire consequences for us, the citizens it serves.

In their latest book, “Tyranny of the Minority,” Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt argue part of the problem is a rise in anti-democratic extremists among party ranks. They also say the issue lies within the U.S. Constitution.

In their book, Levitsky and Ziblatt explore why democracy is under attack in the United States and not in other wealthy countries? Can it be saved or has permanent damage been done? Where will America turn next at the crossroads of democracy?

We find out next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Steve Levitsky, professor of government at Harvard and co-author, "Tyranny of the Minority”

Daniel Ziblatt, professor of government at Harvard and co-author, "Tyranny of the Minority”

