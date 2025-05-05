Davidson College president joins educational leaders calling for 'constructive engagement' between government, higher ed

Over 600 colleges and universities — including Duke University, Wake Forest University and Davidson College — have signed a statement for “constructive engagement” amid conflict between the federal government and institutions of higher education. The statement was published by the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AACU).

At a time when those in higher education are worried about funding for research projects, student visa statuses and disappearing DEI initiatives, many in the world of academia are asking: What can be done?

Davidson College President Doug Hicks says it starts with rebuilding the relationship between the public and college campuses. Hicks, is an alum of Davidson, Duke and Harvard.

On the next Charlotte Talks, as hostility continues to grow between the federal government and universities and colleges, we sit down with Hicks to discuss what can be done — and what is already in the works.