Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and City Manager Marcus Jones discuss proposed city budget

By Gabe Altieri
Published May 6, 2025 at 1:26 PM EDT
Sarah Delia

The City of Charlotte proposed its budget for the next fiscal year on Monday.

After implementing a property tax increase last year for the first time in six years, the will be no property tax increase this year. That said, fees are going up for stormwater and sewer services.

Charlotte's animal shelter will separate from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and be overseen by the Department of General Services. Meanwhile, city officials also have goals they want to accomplish regarding affordable housing, public safety and more.

And, of course, there’s the potential implication of the transit bill in the North Carolina General Assembly that would add a referendum for a one-cent sales tax to the ballot for the November election. Plus, the potential for additional property tax increases in future budgets.

We discuss all of this, and mor,e next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Vi Lyles, Charlotte mayor
Marcus Jones, Charlotte city manager

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Gabe Altieri
Gabe Altieri is the Executive Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Prior to joining WFAE in 2022, he worked for WSKG Public Media in Binghamton, New York.
