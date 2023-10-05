Local News Roundup: NC's Patrick McHenry is interim Speaker of the House; CMPD and City Council talk 'quality of life' offenses; City works on response about CATS changes

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup…

In the aftermath of the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, North Carolina’s Patrick McHenry of Lincoln County, is now the interim House Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. We’ll talk about the role North Carolina’s delegates played in this week’s historical political vote.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told City Council this week that it supports making offenses like public drinking and defecation arrest-able offenses. However City Council decided against that move. We’ll update what was said.

Charlotte Councilman Ed Driggs said on Monday the city is working to figure out a response to a letter sent by the mayors of Mecklenburg County towns who want to have a greater say in how Charlotte’s transit system is run. We’ll recap.

And in local sports, the Panthers continue their losing streak and go 0-4, Charlotte FC needs all wins in their final games to make the playoffs, and someone is once again whispering that Major League Baseball could come to North Carolina.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

