Ensuring safe and secure future elections

Last year, we learned about a new initiative by the Carter Center to raise awareness and confidence in the U.S. election system.

The North Carolina Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections, headed up by former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts and former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr has been busy canvassing the state and holding discussions about our election process.

The effort is taking place in a few other states as well. The discussions around the Future of Elections continue this fall, and include input from political scientists around North Carolina and Carter Center leaders, who have been working in the U.S. and around the world to find best practices for safe and fair elections.

We’ll be joined by two of these experts and a political scientist to talk about elections here and around the world, and what the future might hold for our election system.



Guests:



· Avery Davis-Roberts associate director of the Democracy Program for the Carter Center

· Nathan Stock, M.A., associate director of the Conflict Resolution Program for the Carter Center

· Dr. Michael Bitzer, professor of Politics and History and Politics Department chair at Catawba College

