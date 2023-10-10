The vote for the CMS bond referendum is weeks away, what questions do you have about its impact?

In less than a month, Mecklenburg County voters will approve or reject a record-breaking $2.5 billion in school bonds.

The bond vote essentially asks voters to approve a $2.5 billion line of credit, which Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools leaders say will be used to pay for 30 projects that will break ground over approximately seven years. That includes three new middle schools, a new specialty high school and a lot of renovation and replacement projects for existing schools.

Supporters of the school bonds emphasize the need for buildings that create the best possible learning conditions, including up-to-date safety features and reduced reliance on mobile classrooms.

But those against say voting for the bond would hike up property tax bills. Last week a group of Black clergy announced that they’re starting a “vote no” campaign. The group argues if the bonds are put into place, Black homeowners would disproportionately feel the financial strain.

So how do these bonds work and will they actually help? We find out on the next Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Dena Diorio, county manager for Mecklenburg County

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Crystal Hill, superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Mary McCray, former CMS school board chair, currently a co-chair of this year’s “vote yes” campaign.

Ricky Woods, senior minister at First Baptist Church West. Supporter of the “vote no” campaign against the CMS bond

