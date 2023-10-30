© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

This Halloween season, a Charlotte professor takes a deep dive into the history behind magic in her latest podcast

By Sarah Delia
Published October 30, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT
Heather Freeman
Over three seasons, "Magic in the United States" will unveil the secrets of magical and spiritual America by exploring enchanted beliefs, practices, and cultural conflicts past and present.

Magic is all around us according to UNC Charlotte professor Heather Freeman. So what better time to talk about her new podcast “Magic in the United States” than on Halloween?

In May, Freeman was awarded a $389,000 grant by the National Endowment for the Humanities to produce the project, which will explore how magical beliefs and practices have evolved in the United States from the 1600s to the present. The series is distributed by Public Radio Exchange and found through major podcast platforms for free.

Each episode showcases interviews with scholars from a variety of academic concentrations — history, religious studies, anthropology, sociology and journalism — and even some contemporary magic practitioners.

On the next Charlotte Talks, Freeman, along with members of her team, join us to discuss how magic and spirituality practices are found throughout American history and even in today’s culture. Plus, we’ll hear from some of those in the magic realm she’s interviewed along the way.

GUESTS:

Heather Freeman, professor of digital media in the Department of Art & Art History
Sean McCloud, professor of religious studies
Thorn Mooney, an academic scholar of religious studies. She has a master's in religious studies and is a Ph.D. candidate at UNC-Chapel Hill. Thorn is globally known through her publications and YouTube channel, and especially her book "Traditional Wicca: A Seekers Guide" (Llewellyn Worldwide).
Tayannah McQuillar, practitioner and the award-winning best-selling author of "The Hoodoo Tarot," "The Hoodoo Tarot Companion," "Rootwork," "The Sibyls Oraculum" and "Astrology for Mystics."

Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
