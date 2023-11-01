© 2023 WFAE
'Sunset Boulevard' at Queen City Concerts

By Wendy Herkey
Published November 1, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT

Queen City Concerts, a Charlotte theatre company that presents concert-style productions of plays and musicals, is about to embark on its largest production to date.

We’ll be joined by the founder of the company and the actress playing the iconic role of Norma Desmond to talk about their new production of "Sunset Boulevard," starting this week at the Booth Playhouse.

GUESTS:

Allison Rhinehardt, actress playing Norma Desmond in "Sunset Boulevard"
Zachary Tarleton, creator and founder of QC Concerts, and music director for "Sunset Boulevard"

Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
