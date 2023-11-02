© 2023 WFAE
Charlotte Talks
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins

Local News Roundup: Early Voting turnout; Vote Yes/No campaigns for CMS Bonds speak out; Street racing continues to be a problem; Charlotte sports update

By Wendy Herkey
Published November 2, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT
Ely Portillo/Ann Doss Helms
/
WFAE

On the next Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup….

As we near Election Day next week, the “Vote Yes” campaign for CMS School Bonds has raised almost $500,000 to assist its efforts in reaching voters. We’ll talk about both the Vote Yes and Vote No efforts leading up to next Tuesday. We’ll also update you on what is so far a light turnout for early voting.

Street racing continues to be a problem in uptown Charlotte, and last weekend, CMPD seized 11 cars. We’ll give an update on the continuing illegal street racing trend and how police are responding.

In a state politics update, we’ll talk about how North Carolina’s insurance commissioner has fired his top officials.

And the Panthers finally get a win as the Hornets have an up and down week. An update on Charlotte sports.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

GUESTS:

  • Erik Spanberg, managing editor for the Charlotte Business Journal
  • Nick Ochsner, WBTV’s executive producer for Investigations & chief investigative reporter
  • Ely Portillo, senior editor at WFAE News
  • Alexandria Sands, reporter with Axios Charlotte
Charlotte Talks With Mike Collins
Wendy Herkey
Charlotte Talks Executive Producer Wendy Herkey has been with WFAE since 1998, beginning in the membership department, and has been on the Charlotte Talks staff since 1999.
