Local News Roundup: Early Voting turnout; Vote Yes/No campaigns for CMS Bonds speak out; Street racing continues to be a problem; Charlotte sports update

As we near Election Day next week, the “Vote Yes” campaign for CMS School Bonds has raised almost $500,000 to assist its efforts in reaching voters. We’ll talk about both the Vote Yes and Vote No efforts leading up to next Tuesday. We’ll also update you on what is so far a light turnout for early voting.

Street racing continues to be a problem in uptown Charlotte, and last weekend, CMPD seized 11 cars. We’ll give an update on the continuing illegal street racing trend and how police are responding.

In a state politics update, we’ll talk about how North Carolina’s insurance commissioner has fired his top officials.

And the Panthers finally get a win as the Hornets have an up and down week. An update on Charlotte sports.

Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters delve into those stories and more, on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

