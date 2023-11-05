© 2023 WFAE
Election Day is upon us. Are you up to date on the CMS bond package, and who's running for a school board seat?

By Sarah Delia
Published November 5, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST
On this Election Day eve, we take a look at the education-related choices voters will have to make when they step into the voting booth. One of those important decisions isn’t a particular race — it’s a vote for or against the largest school bond package in North Carolina.

The $2.5 billion bond package would help Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools with 30 projects, including new middle schools in Huntersville, a new health-sciences magnet high school in uptown Charlotte, a new regional athletic facility in west Charlotte that many schools can use for tournaments and swim meets, and 25 renovation and replacement projects. But opponents question how the bond package will negatively impact residents already struggling to keep up with property taxes.

Voters will also have to choose three at-large school board members from a list of 14 candidates. That means crucial leadership roles for the next four years will be decided in what’s likely to be a low-turnout election.

What qualifications do these candidates have, and how will voters decide who is best suited for the job? And what’s at stake with the passage — or denial — of the $2.5 billion bond package? We find out on Charlotte Talks.

 

GUESTS:

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter
Lauren Fox, senior director of policy and research at Public School Forum of North Carolina
Sucharita Kodali, contributor for The Charlotte Ledger
Dedrick Russell, executive producer of community content for WBTV

Sarah Delia is a Senior Producer for Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins. Sarah joined the WFAE news team in 2014. An Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist, Sarah has lived and told stories from Maine, New York, Indiana, Alabama, Virginia and North Carolina. Sarah received her B.A. in English and Art history from James Madison University, where she began her broadcast career at college radio station WXJM. Sarah has interned and worked at NPR in Washington DC, interned and freelanced for WNYC, and attended the Salt Institute for Radio Documentary Studies.
