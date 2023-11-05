Election Day is upon us. Are you up to date on the CMS bond package, and who's running for a school board seat?

On this Election Day eve, we take a look at the education-related choices voters will have to make when they step into the voting booth. One of those important decisions isn’t a particular race — it’s a vote for or against the largest school bond package in North Carolina.

The $2.5 billion bond package would help Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools with 30 projects, including new middle schools in Huntersville, a new health-sciences magnet high school in uptown Charlotte, a new regional athletic facility in west Charlotte that many schools can use for tournaments and swim meets, and 25 renovation and replacement projects. But opponents question how the bond package will negatively impact residents already struggling to keep up with property taxes.

Voters will also have to choose three at-large school board members from a list of 14 candidates. That means crucial leadership roles for the next four years will be decided in what’s likely to be a low-turnout election.

What qualifications do these candidates have, and how will voters decide who is best suited for the job? And what’s at stake with the passage — or denial — of the $2.5 billion bond package? We find out on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter

Lauren Fox, senior director of policy and research at Public School Forum of North Carolina

Sucharita Kodali, contributor for The Charlotte Ledger

Dedrick Russell, executive producer of community content for WBTV

