Wrapping up 2023 elections and looking ahead to 2024

Election Day has come and gone. While this year didn't have the same buzz as a presidential or midterm election, and several races were noncompetitive around the Queen City, there are still others worth noting.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools was also on the ballot as residents voted on a $2.5 billion bond issue and the school board. Plus, a Charlotte City Council race was expected to be tight. Did Tariq Bokhari hang on to his seat? Or did Stephanie Hand add another Democrat to the body?

We will also be discussing mayoral races from towns surrounding Charlotte like Huntersville, Cornelius and Mooresville.

Then, with 2023 behind us, it’s time to focus on the 2024 race. We take a look at the musical chairs around North Carolina politics, and what races to keep an eye on for voters around Charlotte.

All that, next time on Charlotte Talks.

GUESTS:

Bryan Anderson, Anderson Alerts Substack newsletter creator and freelance journalist covering North Carolina politics

Joe Bruno, WSOC-TV reporter

Steve Harrison, WFAE political reporter

Ann Doss Helms, WFAE education reporter